XXXTentacion’s Murder Trial To Start This Week

The murder trial for three co-defendants allegedly involved in the death of XXXTentacion is slated to begin this week with jury selection already beginning.

NBC Miami reports that the trial is slated to begin opening arguments at some point this week. Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Devonshay Williams and Trayvon Newsome are three of the four alleged co-defendants facing the trial with the fourth, Robert Allen, already pleading guilty to second-degree murder charges in August 2022. He is expected to testify against his accomplices in hopes of a reduced sentence.

“[Allen] pleaded guilty to a lesser included offense of second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. He still faces a life sentence. Obviously, we are hoping for better than that,” Allen’s attorney Jim Lewis explained, according to the news station. “But his sentence is deferred and it is likely he will be called as a witness in the case against the other three co-defendants.

“Mr. Allen’s role was much less than the other three involved,” he added. “It was always kind of contemplated that the State was looking to use him as a witness in the case.”

The three co-defendants could face life in prison if convicted. Authorities believe Boatwright was the assailant who allegedly fired the shots at XXXTentacion on June 18, 2018, during an attempted armed robbery outside of Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida.