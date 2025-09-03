West Point Cadet and His Father Save Driver from Fiery Wreck in N.Y.

A West Point sophomore is being recognized nationally for his bravery after helping rescue a man from a car crash just moments before the vehicle erupted in flames, according to CBS News and People .

Larry Pickett Jr., a free safety on the Army football team, was riding with his family in Orange County, N.Y., in the early hours of Aug. 31 when they came upon the wreck. Video recorded by his father, Larry Pickett Sr., shows the two navigating downed power lines before pulling the unresponsive driver from the sedan and carrying him across the street. Moments later, the car burst into flames.

“Just after midnight, I watched in awe as my son, Larry Pickett Jr., ran toward a burning vehicle, ignoring the downed power lines crackling around it,” his father wrote alongside the footage. “With immense courage, he pulled a man to safety, saving him from a fiery fate.”

The Fort Montgomery Fire Department said the car struck a utility pole before catching fire. The driver, who appeared disoriented, denied using alcohol or medication. After regaining his footing, he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities confirmed no charges were filed.

A fire department spokesperson praised the rescue as a “fantastic job,” though he warned of the risks posed by live wires. He noted the driver likely wouldn’t have survived without the intervention.

Reflecting on the experience, Pickett Jr. told The Athletic : “What if we got there just a minute later? I honestly don’t think anyone else would have gone up to that car just because of the power line, and unfortunately, he would have died.”