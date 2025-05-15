The Evolution of Black Storytelling in Pro Wrestling: A Conversation with Jacqueline Moore

Before Alicia Foxx became the first Diva's Champion and Bianca Belair twirled her braid into a statement, there was Jacqueline Moore, WWF's First African American Women's Champion. Boots laced, gloves off, and ready to throw hands in an industry that barely knew what to do with a Black woman, she knew she wasn't there to play second fiddle. Moore didn't walk in. She barged in. And in doing so, she laid the foundation for the kind of nuanced, powerful Black storytelling we're beginning to see in pro wrestling today. Jacqueline's journey from watching wrestling as a child growing up in Dallas, to becoming a WWE Hall of Famer is a tribute to her resilience and impact on the pro wrestling industry.

From Dallas Dreams to Wrestling Rings

Growing up in Dallas, Texas, Jacqueline's fascination with wrestling was sparked by watching the Von Erich family dominate the local scene. Their gimmick captivated her, planting the seeds for a future in the squared circle she didn't foresee. A self-proclaimed tomboy, she immersed herself in sports and martial arts earning a third-degree black belt in taekwondo and gaining experience in kickboxing and traditional boxing. The foundation of discipline and toughness would become her hallmark in the wrestling world.

"Growing up in Dallas, I used to watch wrestling on TV," Moore tells BET. "One day, I saw an ad in the TV guide that said, 'Learn how to be a professional wrestler.' So I called the number. Signed up. The rest? History." That decision led her to train under the legendary Skandor Akbar, where she was the only Black woman in the class. Undeterred, she honed her skills, often training and competing against men, sharpening her abilities and resolve.

Blazing the Trail Before There Was a Path

In the early '90s, there wasn't a blueprint for what a Black woman in pro wrestling could be. There was barely a space. "There weren't many Black women wrestlers," she says plainly. "I was it." But even as the lone Black woman in many rooms, Jacqueline didn't shrink. She got booked, and she got noticed. Moore didn't need permission to dominate. From Memphis to the national stage, she built her name brick by brick.

In the Attitude Era, when WWE was all about shock value, rebellion, and ratings, Moore wasn't just stepping into the ring; she was stepping into a whole cultural crossfire. Rocking bikinis on national television wasn't just about flaunting; it was the script women were handed. The era's storytelling often reduced female wrestlers to eye candy, sidelining their athleticism and intelligence in favor of skin-deep spectacle.

Yeah, she wore bikinis but threw hands harder than half the male roster. She stood toe-to-toe with men and women alike, making it clear: "I wasn't just a body; I was a force," Moore states. Still the industry's portrayal of women—especially Black women—was wrapped in stereotypes. The "strong Black woman" trope met the "exotic seductress" narrative, trapping Moore in a visual story that often overlooked the depth of her skill and legacy.

Moore was coded as a trailblazer in many ways and didn't appear to be a token. She carried herself with an intensity that couldn't be faked, and it bled through the screen.

"Yes, my matches always had an edge; that was all me. I cared about my performance and wanted fans to get their money's worth." She wanted, and never quite got, the chance to show everything she could do. "I wish they'd used me to my full potential," she says. "I had more to give."

While her presence was groundbreaking, the system around her hadn't caught up. She brought raw talent and unshakable confidence to a space that wanted her to smile, pose, and fade into the background.

The bikinis were part of the packaging but Jacqueline's power was always in the performance. She represented every Black girl watching who saw themselves in her fight, not just the glitter.

Witnessing the Evolution

In recent years, professional wrestling has shifted towards more nuanced, character-driven storytelling, particularly for Black talent. Moore expressed her joy in witnessing this evolution, "I'm so happy that Black wrestlers, especially Black women wrestlers, have the opportunity to shine today. Black women are getting more TV time and getting more storylines. It really makes my heart happy."

She highlighted current WWE Superstars like Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Jade Cargill as examples of powerful representation. "They are very talented, beautiful, strong, and their characters are compelling. I love watching them. I'm so proud of them; they're given the opportunity to showcase their talents. They are putting on a great show."

Moore's story is one of resilience, authenticity, and influence. Starting from her humble beginnings in Dallas, she has made history in the WWE and paved the way for countless others. As the wrestling industry continues to evolve, her contributions remain a cornerstone in the ongoing narrative of Black storytelling in professional wrestling.

When discussing Black storytelling in pro wrestling, Jacqueline's name is at the top of the list. She didn't just perform; she proved that Black women belonged in every corner of the industry. From titles to toughness, she redefined strength in a ring.