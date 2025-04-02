Goodbye Hardwood?: LED Courts Set to Transform NBA Basketball Forever

Basketball's future will be flashy—literally. Soon you might be watching an NBA game where the court transforms into a fire emoji after a monster dunk, displays real-time player stats under their feet, or shows instant replays directly on the playing surface.

"We always start with the player and the athlete performance. It starts on the court, and what can a coach do, what can a trainer do, with this court?" Christopher Arena, NBA SVP of on-court and brand partnerships, told Sports Business Journal. "The other side is, you're always looking through the lens of the fan, and how can we deliver surprise-and-delight, shock-and-awe to the fan."

The Tech Behind the Glass

ASB GlassFloor's revolutionary courts aren't just for show. The specialized glass is equipped with LED technology beneath the surface, turning the entire court into an interactive digital display while maintaining professional-level safety and performance standards.

The system made its U.S. debut at NBA All-Star 2024 in Indianapolis, where it wowed fans during the Celebrity Game and Saturday night events at Lucas Oil Stadium. The technology allowed for spectacular animations, customized court designs for each event, and interactive game moments.

European basketball has embraced this technology even faster. FC Bayern Munich permanently installed an ASB GlassFloor at their BMW Park arena in August 2024, becoming one of the first professional teams to make the full-time switch.

College Basketball's Glass Ceiling

The college basketball world isn't far behind. Kentucky's storied Big Blue Madness preseason celebration became the first NCAA Division I event to feature the ASB GlassFloor in October 2024.

"This is something that's never been seen in college basketball before," Kentucky men's basketball head coach Mark Pope said at the time. "Big Blue Madness is one of the great spectacles in all of sports. We are so excited for Kentucky Basketball to be the first college program to partner with ASB GlassFloor, bringing this exciting technology to Big Blue Nation."

More Than Just Flashy Lights

For coaches, the court can display training drills, track player movements, and visualize game strategies in real-time—essentially becoming a 94-by-50-foot digital whiteboard. The system can integrate with wearable tech and computer vision to collect and display player performance data directly on the court.

For fans, it means a more immersive viewing experience with real-time stats, unique animations, and interactive elements that bring them closer to the action.

"The digital court provides dynamic branding opportunities, in-game activations, and real-time data displays, all while maintaining the performance and safety standards expected at the highest levels of sport," ASB GlassFloor explains.

Coming to an NBA Arena Near You?

With the NBA's investment and successful demonstrations at marquee events, it seems increasingly likely that LED courts could eventually become standard in professional basketball.

"We see the integration of all the data providers that the coaches are using now on top of this, so you can get the data—where the shots are being taken, what's happening in the last two minutes of plays, and you can put that on top of the court," said John Thornton, who leads ASB's North American operations.

The visual possibilities are nearly endless—imagine a player "on fire" leaving a digital trail of flames across the court, or dynamic 4-point lines or shooting spots that move during exhibition games. As usual, the G-league could become a testing ground for what works and what doesn’t before anything debuts in the NBA.