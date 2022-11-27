WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Soul Train Awards 2022: Ari Lennox Wastes No One’s Time With Her Sultry Performance

Dreamville’s First Lady earned the second most nominations with six total.
By Tabie Germain
November 26, 2022 / 8:11 PM

Dreamville’s First Lady Ari Lennox captivated viewers during tonight’s Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole. The D.C. songstress gave a dazzling performance of her current single, “Waste My Time,” from her second studio album, Age/Sex/Location.

The songwriter garnered six nominations this year—the second most earned —at this year’s ceremony, including ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ and many more.

Tonight’s celebration also featured several performances by some of the industry’s legendary artists, including Xscape, who accepted the “Lady of Soul” honor at this year’s event. Singer and songwriter Muni Long, Durand Bernarr, Alex Vaughn, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard blew fans away with another fantastic Soul Cypher.

