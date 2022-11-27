Soul Train Awards 2022: Ari Lennox Wastes No One’s Time With Her Sultry Performance

Dreamville’s First Lady Ari Lennox captivated viewers during tonight’s Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole. The D.C. songstress gave a dazzling performance of her current single, “Waste My Time,” from her second studio album, Age/Sex/Location.

The songwriter garnered six nominations this year—the second most earned —at this year’s ceremony, including ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ and many more.