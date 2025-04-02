'He Might Be The Best I've Ever Seen...Besides Myself': Anthony Edwards' Hilarious Reaction to Jokić's Historic Night

Anthony Edwards couldn't help but give props to Nikola Jokić after the Minnesota Timberwolves edged out the Denver Nuggets 140-139 in a double-overtime thriller Tuesday night.

Despite dropping 34 points himself in the victory, Edwards was in awe of Jokić's historic 61-point triple-double performance—but in classic Ant fashion, he made sure to keep his own name in the conversation.

"Nikola Jokić, bruh. Oh my god, he might be the best basketball player I've ever seen like close up, besides myself," Edwards said with his trademark confidence after the game. "He's incredible, bruh. The MVP race is tough, man. I don't know. He had 60. That was crazy."

The Nuggets' superstar center made NBA history with his 61-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist statline — setting the record for most points in a triple-double. Jokić played an exhausting 53 minutes without rest after the midway point, turning in a performance so spectacular it had even the opposing team's star singing his praises.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone revealed Jokić refused to come out after halftime, telling reporters: "Nikola came up to me after the third quarter and said, 'Coach, I'm good. Leave me in there. I don't want to come out. Let me just keep playing.' He was in a good rhythm, obviously—61 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds, 2 steals. The guy is Superman."

But even Superman couldn't save the day. The Timberwolves secured the win when Nickeil Alexander-Walker hit two clutch free throws with just 0.1 seconds left, concluding a wild sequence that saw Russell Westbrook steal the ball, miss a potential game-sealing layup, and then commit a costly foul.

The victory marked Minnesota's sixth straight win over Denver, including playoffs, and improved their record to 44-32 as they battle for playoff positioning in a crowded Western Conference.