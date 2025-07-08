Blacc Sam Prepares Docuseries to Honor Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy

Although Nipsey Hussle is no longer with us, his brother, Blacc Sam, is carrying on his legacy and ensuring the marathon continues. The Marathon Clothing brand has steadily grown with each new collection, maintaining Nipsey’s vision of community empowerment and entrepreneurship. On March 1, 2025, the family expanded its footprint by opening Marathon Burger on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles—a restaurant that reflects Nipsey’s commitment to uplifting his neighborhood.

Now, an eight-episode docuseries chronicling Nipsey Hussle’s life and impact is officially in development. While working behind the counter at Marathon Burger, Blacc Sam spoke with Complex about the series. “We’ve been working on it for quite a while, and we're getting close. Ups and downs, hurdles. Just trying to make sure that it's done correctly and the right way for bro,” he said. He shared that watching some of the footage has been emotional since it included moments he never knew existed.

Nipsey was much more than an artist. He was a poet, activist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who invested heavily in his community. Among his projects was co-founding Vector90, a coworking community and incubator that supports and develops entrepreneurs and startups in inner cities across the United States. Vector90 partners with local leaders and municipalities to strengthen entrepreneurship ecosystems while identifying investment opportunities for both its team and external investors.

Blacc Sam emphasized that the docuseries needed to be episodic to capture Nipsey’s life in its entirety. “The team always knew that it needed to be episodic. There’s so much that people don’t know about bro’s life and journey, and by the grace of God, we’ve had so much footage,” he said. “When people see the documentary—they love bro now—they’re going to be paying homage.”