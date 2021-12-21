Mariah Carey‘s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Makes Historic Return To No. 1 On Hot 100

Benjamin Franklin may have said the only two certainties in life are death and taxes but that’s because he never got to experience the vitality of Mariah Carey’s 1994 classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You”.

According to Billboard, the single has officially eclipsed the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, topping over six other Christmas jams in the process, including Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” at No. 2 and Bobby Helm’s “Jingle Bell Rock” at No. 4 and Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” at No. 5 to name a few.

The feat this time is simply unprecedented, as it the single’s sixth total week atop the Hot 100, becoming the first song in the chart’s history to have done so three times.

Although the single debuted on Carey’s Merry Christmas album in 1994, streaming brought the single back to life December 2017, when the single first hit Billboard’s Hot 100’s top 10. Since, it’s been No. 1 in December 2019 (for three weeks), December 2020 (for two weeks), and, of course, now.

While less than 30 years old, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” feels like it’s one of the classic Christmas carols that’s been here before the dawn of time.