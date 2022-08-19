Kid Cudi Had A Stroke While In Rehab In 2016

Kid Cudi has candidly opened up about his personal struggles in both his personal and professional life in his feature story with Esquire magazine, now the 38-year-old is sharing that he suffered a stroke in 2016.

In the profile published on Wednesday (Aug. 17) Cudi said that he checked himself into rehab for “depression and suicidal urges” but two weeks into admitting himself into the program, he had a stroke that sent him to the hospital.

“Everything was f***ed,” Cudi shared, saying that his speech and physical ability to move were also on the decline at the time.

He also noted that while being in physical rehab for the following months, his road to recovery was moving in a positive direction when he read alongside Michael Cera for Broadway’s Lobby Hero.

Although Cudi did not get the part, he says that experience within itself helped him mentally.

“I proved to myself that I could do it,” he said. ‘I needed that at the time. I was happy. Like, damn, my brain is still strong. I didn't lose something in that s--- that happened.”

He now wants to help others with his music and says, “I'm ready to wear those shoes and be a role model.”

Adding that being one of the faces of mental health awareness doesn’t bother him.

“It's a lot of pressure, but it keeps me alive. So I'll take it. It doesn't stress me out. It keeps me thinking, 'Nah, Scott. You gotta be here. Let old age take you out,” he states.

Read his Esquire profile here.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.