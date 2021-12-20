Tiger Woods And Son Charlie Pair Up For 2021 PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie, 12, played an impressive tournament. They finished the second round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, December 19, 25 under par, landing the pair in 2nd place.

The duo, wearing matching red and black outfits, finished behind veteran golfer John Daly and his 18-year-old son John Daly II.

The New York Times reports that Tiger and Charlie battled for the top spot on the leaderboard and “inspired awe” with their golfing.

What makes this especially impressive is that just 10 months ago Tiger survived an S.U.V. crash that could have taken his life. He bounced back after sustaining compound fractures in his right leg that doctors considered amputating.

But Charlie apparently stole the show. The proud dad said, “Charlie was hitting the ball unbelievable," according to CBS Sports.