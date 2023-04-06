The accused drug dealer who sold fentanyl-laced heroin that caused the death of The Wire star Michael K. Williams pleaded guilty April 5 to a drug offense, the U.S. Justice Department announced.

Irvin Cartagena pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with the internet to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and fentanyl analogue. Under the plea deal, Cartagena, 39, who goes by the name “Green Eyes,” agreed that the drugs he possessed and sold to Williams resulted in the actor’s death.

Williams, 54, was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment on Sept. 6, 2021. Authorities said he died hours after buying drugs from Cartagena.

“Irvin Cartagena sold fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. “In doing so, he dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K. Williams. This Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to hold accountable the dealers who push this poison, exploit addiction, and cause senseless death in our community.”

According to prosecutors, Cartagena was a member of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) that operated in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood between August 2020 and February 2022. Cartagena and his co-conspirators continued selling the dangerous mix of drugs even after learning of Williams’ death.

At sentencing, Cartagena faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison.