‘That’s So Raven’ Star Rondell Sheridan Reveals 30-Pound Weight Loss Amid Pancreatitis Battle

Rondell Sheridan is opening up about his ongoing health battle and the toll it has taken on both his physical and emotional well-being.

Earlier this week, the “That’s So Raven” actor and comedian revealed in a vulnerable Instagram video that he had been hospitalized for more than 30 days due to severe pancreatitis.

“It’s been over 30 days since I started this journey and tomorrow I have a procedure that will help move me along,” the 66-year-old star said from his hospital bed, explaining that doctors will be draining fluids from his pancreas.

“I’m doing well and hopefully tomorrow I’ll be doing even better.”

Pancreatitis, an inflammation of the pancreas, can cause extreme abdominal pain, vomiting, and fever. According to the Cleveland Clinic, roughly 20% of acute pancreatitis cases become severe, accounting for over 275,000 hospital stays in the U.S. annually.

Sheridan didn’t hold back in the caption, reflecting on the ordeal with both humor and honesty. “I’ve lost over 30 pounds. Who needs Ozempic when you can get pancreatitis??” he wrote, adding that he’s spent 23 of the past 32 days in a hospital bed, undergoing multiple IV treatments and having his blood drawn twice daily for over a week.

“I’ve spent more time alone with my thoughts contemplating my own mortality than I would have liked,” he admitted. “But perhaps the hardest thing I’ve experienced is learning that I am loved on a scale so large that some mornings I am overwhelmed with imposter’s syndrome.”

As he continues to recover, Sheridan says the love from fans and friends has been “overwhelming” — and deeply felt.