Ashanti Sizzles In A Sultry Embellished Bustier And Matching Thigh-High Boots To Perform At The 2021 Soul Train Awards!

At the 2021 Soul Train Awards, Ashanti dazzled in a sparkly Christian Siriano gown before performing onstage in a sultry black ensemble. Below, check out the highlights from the Lady of Soul Award recipient’s stylish performance look that definitely commanded our attention.

Baby, baby, baby! While performing a medley of her hit songs, Ashanti showed off her perfect physique in an embellished black bustier, which was fashionably accessorized with a black floor-length satin skirt.

Adding to the vibes, Fat Joe and Ja Rule—dressed in a Fendi leather jacket— also made a dope appearance.

Rain on the compliments, because this performance was an overall mood! To take her look to the next level, the songstress paired her sultry fashion with a pair of sparkly thigh-high boots that expertly matched her black chandelier earrings.