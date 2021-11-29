WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Ashanti Sizzles In A Sultry Embellished Bustier And Matching Thigh-High Boots To Perform At The 2021 Soul Train Awards!

The 'Lady of Soul Award' recipient definitely commanded our attention.
Ashanti

(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

By Tweety Elitou
November 28, 2021

At the 2021 Soul Train Awards, Ashanti dazzled in a sparkly Christian Siriano gown before performing onstage in a sultry black ensemble. Below, check out the highlights from the Lady of Soul Award recipient’s stylish performance look that definitely commanded our attention.

Ashanti

(Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

Baby, baby, baby! While performing a medley of her hit songs, Ashanti showed off her perfect physique in an embellished black bustier, which was fashionably accessorized with a black floor-length satin skirt. 

Adding to the vibes, Fat Joe and Ja Rule—dressed in a Fendi leather jacket— also made a dope appearance.

Ashanti and Ja Rule at the Soul Train Awards 2021

(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

Rain on the compliments, because this performance was an overall mood! To take her look to the next level, the songstress paired her sultry fashion with a pair of sparkly thigh-high boots that expertly matched her black chandelier earrings.

Ashanti

(Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

We especially loved how Ashanti completed her fabulous onstage presence with a flirty wet and wavy bob styled by celebrity hairstylist K K Wolfe. And don’t even get us started about her edgy glam by celebrity makeup artist Angie Mar. Perfection!

RELATED | Feel The Energy From The 2021 Soul Train Awards Red Carpet And Celebrate R&B Icons Ashanti And Maxwell

