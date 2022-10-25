Kanye West Dropped By CAA Following Anti-Semitic Remarks

Kanye West is no longer being represented by CAA after his latest anti-Semitic remarks.

According to Deadline, CAA represented West for touring only, signing with the agency in 2016. He has not toured since.

West has already been dropped by fashion house Balenciaga, Vogue, and more. Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, Gersh’s Bob Gersh and UTA’s Jeremy Zimmer are among the most recent business leaders to speak out against Ye. Adidas is currently facing pressure to disassociate from the rapper.