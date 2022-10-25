Kanye West Dropped By CAA Following Anti-Semitic Remarks
Kanye West is no longer being represented by CAA after his latest anti-Semitic remarks.
According to Deadline, CAA represented West for touring only, signing with the agency in 2016. He has not toured since.
West has already been dropped by fashion house Balenciaga, Vogue, and more. Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, Gersh’s Bob Gersh and UTA’s Jeremy Zimmer are among the most recent business leaders to speak out against Ye. Adidas is currently facing pressure to disassociate from the rapper.
Kanye has made several appearances on broadcast television after being suspended from social media. First appearing on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, then on Drink Champs, and most recently, Piers Morgan’s program, he spouted unsubstantiated conspiracy theories regarding business dealings, claims about his ex-wife, and anti-Semitic tropes about global finance and comments about George Floyd that caused Floyd’s family to consider suing the rapper for $250 million. He also wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt during Paris Fashion Week.