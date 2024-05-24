BET Awards 2024: Fab Five: A Look Back at Some of Our Favorite Award Show Moments
Get ready to mark your calendars and clear your schedules because the BET Awards 2024 are just around the corner! After last year's electrifying event, which featured unforgettable performances and honored some of the biggest names in entertainment and 50 years of hip-hop, anticipation is running high for this year's ceremony.
From show-stopping performances by industry icons, including a show-stopping display from several acts, including Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Busta Rhymes, to actress and singer Coco Jones earning her first-ever win for “Best New Artist,” the BET Awards 2023 had it all.
As we gear up for another celebration of Black excellence in music, sports, television, and movies, check out some of our favorite moments from last year’s celebration. And don't forget to check out the BET Experience 2024, Presented by Walmart, and the BET Awards 2024 when they return on Sunday, June 30. For BET Experience, Presented by Walmart tickets, click here.
Quavo and Offset reunite to pay tribute to the late Takeoff
The hip-hop community and industry figures were deeply saddened by the tragic news of Migos co-founder Takeoff's shooting and subsequent death. In the wake of this loss, the remaining members, Quavo and Offset, set aside any reported disagreements and reunited for the first time since the incident to honor their late bandmate during last year's ceremony.
Busta Rhymes accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award
Brooklyn native and rap icon Busta Rhymes received the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his lasting impact and contributions to hip-hop.
Marlon Wayans and Swizz Beatz presented the award. Later, the "Break Ya Neck" emcee graced the stage again, delivering a performance decades in the making. He performed a medley of hits alongside a lineup of artists, including Spliff Star, Scar Lip, Rah Digga, Coi Leray, and others.
Latto defends her crown as “Best Female Hip Hop Artist”
Georgia-based rapper Latto maintained her status as BET Awards’ “Best Female Hip Hop Artist,” earning the title for the second year. The “Put It On Da Floor” emcee beat several heavy hitters, including GloRilla, Cardi B., Coi Leray, Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion, and Nicki Minaj.
Coco Jones earns first-ever BET Award
Coco Jones gratefully received her inaugural BET Award win in the "Best New Artist" category. During her acceptance speech, the star expressed her gratitude while reminiscing about her past appearances on 106 & Park at the age of 16. The singer also recalled the journey from those moments to now and thanked those who supported her, particularly when she felt “I didn’t have anything going for myself.”
Hip-Hop Celebrates 50 Years
Last year’s ceremony also honored hip-hop and its profound influence on culture throughout the entire evening. Artists from various regions of the country graced the stage, showcasing the beloved eras of hip-hop. Among the highlights was a tribute to trap music featuring performances by Bobby Shmurda, Chief Keef, and The Ying Yang Twins. While Miami icons Trina, Trick Daddy, and Uncle Luke took to the stage repping for the South.
Tune in to the BET Awards 2024 on Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.