Jeezy Earns Guinness World Record for Largest Orchestra at a Hip-Hop Concert
Jeezy is making history as his TM:101 Live residency earned a Guinness World Record over the weekend for the largest performing orchestra at a hip-hop concert.
The rapper received an official certificate from Guinness World Records adjudicator Andy Glass during his Saturday (November 1) performance during his residency, which celebrated the 20-year anniversary of his debut album, “Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101.”
In his press release, the 48-year-old explained how it isn’t just a win for him, but it’s a “moment for the culture, for music, and for Vegas.”
“Thank you to every musician, every fan, and everyone who believed we could take this all the way. A winner is a dreamer who never gave up!”
The rapper recently posted the achievement on his social media page, captioning the post saying, “A winner is a dreamer who never gave up.”
The “I Luv It” rapper will continue his residency, with two shows set for December 19th and 21st in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Joining him will be Adam Blackstone, who serves as the music supervisor, and Derrick Hodge, who orchestrated and conducted the 101-piece orchestra.
During the summer, the “My Hood” rapper nearly missed his tour stop in Baltimore — but thanks to one dedicated Uber driver who drove 10 hours straight, he made it to the show right on time, according to a report from BET.com.
The “Get Ya Mind Right” was held back due to weather conditions, but after pleading with the UBER driver to take him to the location where he needed to perform and telling him to name his price, the driver arrived 10 minutes before showtime.