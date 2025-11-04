Jeezy Earns Guinness World Record for Largest Orchestra at a Hip-Hop Concert

Jeezy is making history as his TM:101 Live residency earned a Guinness World Record over the weekend for the largest performing orchestra at a hip-hop concert.

The rapper received an official certificate from Guinness World Records adjudicator Andy Glass during his Saturday (November 1) performance during his residency, which celebrated the 20-year anniversary of his debut album, “Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101.”

In his press release, the 48-year-old explained how it isn’t just a win for him, but it’s a “moment for the culture, for music, and for Vegas.”

“Thank you to every musician, every fan, and everyone who believed we could take this all the way. A winner is a dreamer who never gave up!”

The rapper recently posted the achievement on his social media page, captioning the post saying, “A winner is a dreamer who never gave up.”

The “I Luv It” rapper will continue his residency, with two shows set for December 19th and 21st in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Joining him will be Adam Blackstone, who serves as the music supervisor, and Derrick Hodge, who orchestrated and conducted the 101-piece orchestra.

During the summer, the “My Hood” rapper nearly missed his tour stop in Baltimore — but thanks to one dedicated Uber driver who drove 10 hours straight, he made it to the show right on time, according to a report from BET.com .