Soul Train Awards 2022: Xscape Rocks the House Down With An Epic Medley of Hits

Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Cottle, LaTocha Scott, and Tamika Scott, the legendary ladies of 90s R&B girl group Xscape, graced the stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 stage and took viewers on a nostalgic journey of some of their biggest hits, including fans fan favorites such as “My Little Secret,” “Who Can I Run To?,” ''Tonight,” and the classic “Just Kickin It.” Special surprise guest and Grammy Award-winning superproducer Jermaine Dupri later joined the ladies.

The crowd couldn’t get enough as they danced and grooved, singing along, track after track, word for word. The trailblazing singers ended their epic performance with their powerful ballad, “Understanding,” from their 1993 debut album Hummin' Comin' at 'Cha.