Soul Train Awards 2022: Xscape Rocks the House Down With An Epic Medley of Hits

The 90s R&B quartet collectively received the ‘Lady of Soul’ award presented by Grammy Award-winning producer Jermaine Dupri.
Xscape Soul Train Awards 2022

(Photo by Mindy Small/WireImage)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: (L-R) Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, Tameka "Tiny" Cottle and LaTocha Scott of Xscape perform during the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/WireImage)
By Tabie Germain
November 26, 2022 / 8:43 PM

Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Cottle, LaTocha Scott, and Tamika Scott, the legendary ladies of 90s R&B girl group Xscape, graced the stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 stage and took viewers on a nostalgic journey of some of their biggest hits, including fans fan favorites such as “My Little Secret,” “Who Can I Run To?,” ''Tonight,” and the classic “Just Kickin It.” Special surprise guest and Grammy Award-winning superproducer Jermaine Dupri later joined the ladies.

The crowd couldn’t get enough as they danced and grooved, singing along, track after track, word for word. The trailblazing singers ended their epic performance with their powerful ballad, “Understanding,” from their 1993 debut album Hummin' Comin' at 'Cha.

Before taking the stage for their epic performance, the group accepted the “Lady of Soul Award” presented to them by the So So Def Recordings founder, Jermain Dupri, who recalled his first encounter with the ladies as he spoke fondly about knowing the group was destined for greatness.

Soul Train Awards 2022xscape

