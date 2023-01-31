Robyn Dixon Addresses Allegations That Juan Dixon Cheated Before Their Second Wedding: ‘We’ve Dealt With The Situation’

Robyn Dixon opened up about a hot topic during Monday’s episode of her Reasonably Shady podcast with Gizelle Bryant. During the show, the Real Housewives of Potomac star revealed that she knew about the allegations that her husband Juan Dixon spoke to another woman.

“Yes, Juan was an idiot and communicated with this woman on Instagram,” Robyn explained. “Because he’s bored, he needs attention, it’s a pandemic, blah, blah, blah, whatever.”

She went on to share that they “did not date.”

During the candid conversation, Robyn explained that she talked to Juan and they worked through their issues. “Juan and I, we’ve dealt with the situation. It was definitely something that we had to work through relationship-wise. Maybe that’s why the wedding didn’t happen when y’all wanted it to.”

She continued, “We’re moving forward.”