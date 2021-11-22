Antwain Fowler, the adorable social media personality whose “where we about to eat at?” video made us smile, has died. He was 6 years old.

A message posted Sunday (Nov. 21) to his official Instagram account broke the sad news.

“The pain in my heart is like no other, Why God!!!” the note, believed to be posted by his mother, stated.

It was captioned with these heart-rending words: "Never in a million years My heart is out my chest!!!!"

Antwain’s cause of death was not revealed in the post. However, he was diagnosed with autoimmune enteropathy, according to a GoFundMe campaign. He had more than 25 surgeries and was hospitalized numerous times.

Autoimmune enteropathy is a rare condition that occurs when the body’s own immune system attacks itself and irritates or inflames the lining of the intestine, often making children unable to absorb food and vitamins, according to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Antwain has several videos that went viral. He is probably best known for his short clip where he asks his mother, “Where we about to eat at?” A little grumpy perhaps after a long day, Antwain then sinks down into his car seat after asking what’s on the menu for the day.