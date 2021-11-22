WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
News

Vanessa Bryant Files Trademark Applications For Wine Brand Named For Her Late Husband Kobe Bryant

Mamba Vino could be on shelves soon.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage),

By Nigel Roberts
November 22, 2021

Vanessa Bryant appears to have plans to launch a wine making business that honors her late husband NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

She filed legal documents on Nov. 5 for four new trademarks with the brand name “Mamba Vino,”  TMZ Sports confirmed, citing a tweet from trademark attorney Josh Gerben.

The brand name recognizes the Hall of Famer’s nickname, “Black Mamba,” which the L.A. Lakers superstar gave himself to represent his prowess on the basketball court.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Shares New Details About Moment She Learned Of Kobe And Gianna’s Deaths

It’s also a nod to Kobe’s lesser-known nickname, vino. According to Business Insider, a friend described Kobe as vino after a 2013 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Like wine, Kobe was getting better with age, his friend explained.

The trademarked names also pay tribute to Kobe’s jersey numbers, 8 and 24:  Mamba Vino, Mamba Vino 8, Mamba Vino 24 and Mamba Vino 2024.

This is Vanessa Bryant’s latest business venture, TMZ said. She recently filed a trademark for digital collectible items, training camps, broadcasting platforms, as well as T-shirts.

Kobe’s legacy includes making brilliant business investments. In 2013, the NBA icon was an initial investor in Body Armor, the natural sports drink created to rival Pepsico's Gatorade. Coca-Cola recently bought 70 percent of the company, which netted Kobe’s estate about $400 million for its stake, Forbes reported on Nov. 5.

vanessa bryantkobe bryantwine

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

Select the types of notification you would like to receive from us. Please note, you must choose at least one.

By clicking subscribe, I consent to receiving newsletters and other marketing emails. Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Users can unsubscribe at any time.