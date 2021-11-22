Vanessa Bryant appears to have plans to launch a wine making business that honors her late husband NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

She filed legal documents on Nov. 5 for four new trademarks with the brand name “Mamba Vino,” TMZ Sports confirmed, citing a tweet from trademark attorney Josh Gerben.

The brand name recognizes the Hall of Famer’s nickname, “Black Mamba,” which the L.A. Lakers superstar gave himself to represent his prowess on the basketball court.

It’s also a nod to Kobe’s lesser-known nickname, vino. According to Business Insider, a friend described Kobe as vino after a 2013 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Like wine, Kobe was getting better with age, his friend explained.

The trademarked names also pay tribute to Kobe’s jersey numbers, 8 and 24: Mamba Vino, Mamba Vino 8, Mamba Vino 24 and Mamba Vino 2024.

This is Vanessa Bryant’s latest business venture, TMZ said. She recently filed a trademark for digital collectible items, training camps, broadcasting platforms, as well as T-shirts.