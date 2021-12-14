Wendy Williams’ Son Reportedly Gives Her An Ultimatum Over Health Battle

Wendy Williams’ son Kevin Hunter Jr. has reportedly given his mom an ultimatum as she continues to struggle with her health.

The 57-year-old took an extended leave from hosting The Wendy Williams Show while she recovers from complications of Graves’ disease.

Her 21-year-old son who has been supportive during her health journey has now reportedly given his mother an ultimatum, allegedly telling Williams that he will not be in her life “unless she fixes herself,” according to the Daily Mail.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the popular daytime talk show would return with new episodes in 2022 but without Williams as the host.

The Season 13 premiere of the show was delayed for weeks this year after Williams tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. While she continues to focus on her health, several guest host have sat in to host The Wendy Williams Show including Fat Joe and Remy Ma.