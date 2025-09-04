STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
Nigerians Face Wave of Unexplained U.S. Visa Revocations

Former NNPC executive reveals stories of travelers blindsided at airports, forced to cancel plans and endure public humiliation.

By Jasmine Browley
September 4, 2025 / 9:59 AM

A new report has revealed that the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria is quietly revoking visas without prior notice, leaving professionals, entrepreneurs, frequent travelers, and families abruptly grounded.

According to Business Insider Africa, the disclosure came from Olufemi Soneye, former Chief Corporate Communications Officer of Nigeria’s national oil company NNPC Ltd, in an article published by The Cable. Soneye described an unsettling rise in unexplained cancellations affecting Nigerians who had long traveled in and out of the U.S. without incident.

“Each had to abruptly cancel engagements, refund tickets, and explain to partners abroad why they could no longer show up. In some cases, the humiliation has been unbearable: travelers discovering at the airport, sometimes even at boarding gates, that their visas had been quietly invalidated," Soneye said. He added, “A few were briefly detained by immigration authorities before being sent home in shame.”

The cancellation notices cite Title 22, Code of Federal Regulations, Section 41.122, stating only that “new information became available after the visa was issued.” Beyond this brief explanation, no evidence is offered, and no appeals process exists.

Recipients are informed that they may reapply, but the process is costly and uncertain. Many had already built professional opportunities, family gatherings, and educational plans around U.S. travel—all of which collapsed without warning.

“For many, this is not just about stamps on a passport. These visas are lifelines for education, family reunions, medical treatment, and critical business. To have them snatched away without explanation is to leave lives suspended in confusion and despair,” Soneye argued.

The consequences reach far beyond individuals. Industries such as oil and gas, technology, and shipping—which rely heavily on U.S. partnerships—are particularly vulnerable. Students face academic uncertainty, while families struggle with missed reunions.

Speculation has grown in the absence of official statements. According to Business Insider, neither the U.S. Embassy in Abuja nor Nigerian authorities have addressed the wave of cancellations publicly.

