Fire Ravages Largest Remaining Antebellum Mansion in the South

A massive fire broke out on Thursday afternoon at the historic Nottoway Plantation in White Castle, Louisiana, damaging the 165-year-old mansion and causing the roof of its south wing to collapse as flames tore through the building.

According to WAFB9 local news, the fire was first reported shortly after 2 p.m., when staff members at the site—now operating as a museum and resort—noticed smoke inside a second-floor room.

“They then discovered flames after they left and came back in,” authorities said, noting that the blaze is believed to have started in a second-floor bedroom, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

Roughly 30 to 40 firefighters from several departments responded to the scene. After initially bringing the fire under control, teams went room to room, checking each floor for hotspots. By 3:30 p.m., the fire chief estimated they were still about two hours away from fully securing the site. However, by Thursday evening, flames had reignited as onlookers watched as fire shot through the roof, which later collapsed.

Built in 1859, Nottoway Plantation is the largest surviving antebellum mansion in the South, spanning over 53,000 square feet. The historic site has long drawn both praise and scrutiny for its architectural beauty and its ties to slavery and the Old South. In recent years, it’s operated as a museum and event space, hosting weddings, tours, and overnight guests.

When the fire first broke out, the owners expressed a commitment to rebuilding and repairing the plantation in line with historic preservation standards.

However, by nightfall, that outlook had shifted. “As of now... they are unsure what they will do,” officials confirmed.