Rihanna Steps Out in NYC Rocking a Natural Short Cut

Rihanna is rocking a new do, continuing to prove, she can do no wrong.

Throughout RiRi's outstanding career, she's captivated audiences with her musicality and the wonders of her magnificent hairdos. From her throwback asymmetrical bob, to her long bangs with a bob, to long sleek tresses, braids with a twist, Bantu knots, and her changing hair colors, Rihanna never ceases to amaze. Over the weekend, she did it again. This time, RiRi popped out in New York City flaunting a new natural hairstyle while taking selfies with fans.

With Rihanna sporting a blonde pixie cut, flush with tiny coils and curls, we're reminded of the splendors of RiRi and why she has always been an "It" girl.

The Grammy-winning superstar is truly a sight to see. She played up her new look with large sunglasses, layers of necklaces, and jumbo hoop earrings.

We see you!

With a brown fur coat hanging off her shoulders, she embraces her inner rockstar while engaging a soft girl era.

Days before the debut of her new style, Fenty Hair , the mogul’s latest beauty endeavor, posted a snap of her getting her hair washed to promote the drop. “Wash what’s comin’ next. Your best hair days OTW…” The post read.