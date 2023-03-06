WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Al Roker Credits His wife, Deborah Roberts, For Helping Him Through Health Scare

The NBC weather anchor says he "wouldn't be alive" without her.
Deborah Roberts and Al Roker attend the 2022 New York Ballet Spring Gala at David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center on May 05, 2022 in New York City.

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

By Cheryl S. Grant
March 6, 2023 / 5:27 PM

Al Roker is sharing his gratitude for his wife, Deborah Roberts.

During an interview with PageSix, the NBC weather anchor, he's "just so overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers and, of course, my wife, Deborah. I wouldn't be alive without her."

The Today show weatherman spoke in part about how she protected him. "I guess I know it now," he said. "I didn't know it at the time. Deborah was great at keeping all that away from me so I thought I was doing OK, but that was great because I was able to focus on getting better."

Last year Roker shared that he had been hospitalized due to blood clots in his legs and lungs. That news was two years after the 68-year-old had revealed that he had prostate cancer.

The couple first met on the Today show in 1990. However, the duo didn't start dating until 1992. According to ET, they were married on Sept. 16, 1995,  as guests such as Katie Couric and the late Barbara Walters looked on.

Roker shares two children Leila, 24, and Nick, 20, with Roberts and Courtney, 35, with his ex-wife Alice Bellas.

