Seriously Ill Mississippi Teen Chooses To Help The Homeless With His Make-A-Wish

Unlike most kids his age, or adults for that matter, 13-year-old Adeola “Abraham” Olagbegi chose to serve humanity instead himself when he was granted any wish of his choice.

Make-A-Wish Mississippi, which grants the wishes of children and teens who are seriously ill, offered Abraham whatever he wanted after his successful bone marrow transplant.

Feeding homeless people was at the top of the Jackson, Mississippi teenager’s wish list, CNN reported.

His wish led to the creation of Abraham’s Table that provides free meals to homeless people every third Saturday at Jackson’s Poindexter Park for a year.

“I am a person of hope, so when you come against a big mountain, you have to remember you have a big God,” Abraham told local station WLBT.

Abraham had been volunteering alongside his parents and siblings to feed the city’s homeless since he was age 9, according to NBC News.

A clip of the inspiring interview is below.

In June 2020, this amazing young man was diagnosed with aplastic anemia. The illness is a condition that occurs when the body stops producing enough new blood cells, often leaving those suffering with the disease fatigued and prone to infections and uncontrolled bleeding, according to the Mayo Clinic. It’s often treated with a bone marrow transplant.

"I had my transplant 10 months ago in November 2020, so I am doing good," he told WLBT.

After his diagnosis, the family paused its feeding the homeless program but restarted with the launch of Abraham’s Table in September, which has fed hundreds of people who are housing and food insecure.