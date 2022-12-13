Offset Plans To Honor TakeOff With Tribute Before Every Show

Offset announced a new tradition at the start of his live performances to keep the legacy of his Migos groupmate and cousin TakeOff alive since his untimely passing back in Nov. 2022.

In a clip posted on his Instagram page on Sunday (Dec. 11), Offset plans to open his concerts with a massive tribute to TakeOff, where a photo of the rapper projected onto a screen on stage will appear with The Jackson 5’s “Never Can Say Goodbye” will play.

“Before every show I love you bra,” Offset captioned the post with footage of the tribute.

Offset took the stage for the first time since TakeOff’s passing on Dec. 2 in Miami, Florida.

“We’re doing this for my brother, for TakeOff …,” the rapper said to the audience at the Miami nightclub E11EVEN, PEOPLE previously reported.

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed on Nov. 1 outside a downtown Houston bowling alley with group member Quavo when an altercation broke out, resulting in gunfire. He was 28.

NBC News reported that Patrick Clark, 33, was arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with the murder of the TakeOff. A second suspect in the shooting, Cameron Joshua, was arrested on Nov. 22 on charges of felony possession of a weapon.