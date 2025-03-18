Unrivaled’s First Champions: The Rose, Chelsea Gray, and Angel Reese Lead a New Era in Women’s Basketball

At a time when women’s basketball is finally commanding the attention it’s deserved for so long, and with the women’s game surging in both cultural relevance and mainstream visibility, Unrivaled burst onto the scene and proved its viability in just one season.

The 3-on-3 league—founded by WNBA superstars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart—wrapped up its inaugural campaign in fitting fashion last night, with The Rose claiming the championship behind a masterful performance from Chelsea Gray, despite being without Angel Reese, who was sidelined with a hand injury. The moment felt significant, not only because of Gray’s brilliance but because of what it represented: A league that dared to challenge the status quo had, in its first year, delivered something fresh, exhilarating, and, most importantly, sustainable.

"I think what's most important is what we built here is sustainable,” Unrivaled president Alex Bazzell told USA TODAY Sports. “We have brought in the revenue. We have the best players in the world. We have the best brands in the world behind us. We have people who are investing in the best of the best, and I think we're only just getting started.”

Unrivaled offers the highest average salary in women's professional sports history, with the average salary reported to have exceeded the $220,000 range. And just for context, the max WNBA salary is about $250,000. (Do better, WNBA .) Unrivaled also hosted a midseason 1-on-1 tournament, with a $350,000 prize pool and the winner (Collier, herself) receiving $200,000 of that. Players in Unrivaled also received equity in the league. Additionally, each player on The Rose will receive a $50,000 bonus for winning the championship. And if you think money wasn’t an incentive, think again.

From the outset, Unrivaled’s appeal was clear. A centralized location at Mediapro Miami streamlined logistics, keeping overhead costs down while allowing the league to craft a high-quality, television-ready product.

Beyond the numbers, the impact of Unrivaled was felt in the players’ growing influence. The league’s emphasis on storytelling, digital engagement, and player-first branding allowed its stars to connect with fans in a way that traditional leagues haven’t always prioritized. According to Bazzell, the league’s athletes amassed over a million new social media followers collectively since the league started in mid-January, illuminating how engaged audiences were with the product. That level of traction suggests that Unrivaled will expand its reach even further in Year 2 and beyond, particularly as more household names—looking at you, A’ja Wilson —consider joining the movement.

For now, Unrivaled is staying true to its foundational model, keeping operations based in Miami for its second season. However, the league has hinted at potential offsite visits to expand the game’s footprint. These stops, likely outside WNBA markets, could help introduce Unrivaled to new audiences and further establish its identity within the broader basketball ecosystem.