Usher is, without a doubt, one of the most influential artists of our time. With a career spanning nearly three decades, he has cemented his legacy with timeless hits, electrifying performances, and a trail of accolades that few can rival. His explosive 2024 residency and Past, Present, Future tour brought fans together in ways that were unforgettable—whether it was through dazzling choreography, emotional renditions of his classics, or viral moments that still light up social media timelines.

This year, Usher is nominated for four NAACP Image Awards, including Outstanding Male Artist, Outstanding Album (Coming Home), and two nominations in the Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) category, further proving his timeless impact on music and culture.

Beyond his unmatched musical prowess, Usher has also become a true style icon, seamlessly blending his love for high fashion with his charismatic stage presence. Whether he’s on stage commanding an arena or off stage redefining casual cool, his wardrobe choices reflect the same level of artistry and precision as his music. Let’s dive into some of his most memorable and stylish moments that solidify him as a trendsetter both on and off the stage.