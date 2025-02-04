2025 NAACP Image Awards: Usher: The Ultimate Showman and Style Icon
Usher is, without a doubt, one of the most influential artists of our time. With a career spanning nearly three decades, he has cemented his legacy with timeless hits, electrifying performances, and a trail of accolades that few can rival. His explosive 2024 residency and Past, Present, Future tour brought fans together in ways that were unforgettable—whether it was through dazzling choreography, emotional renditions of his classics, or viral moments that still light up social media timelines.
This year, Usher is nominated for four NAACP Image Awards, including Outstanding Male Artist, Outstanding Album (Coming Home), and two nominations in the Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) category, further proving his timeless impact on music and culture.
Beyond his unmatched musical prowess, Usher has also become a true style icon, seamlessly blending his love for high fashion with his charismatic stage presence. Whether he’s on stage commanding an arena or off stage redefining casual cool, his wardrobe choices reflect the same level of artistry and precision as his music. Let’s dive into some of his most memorable and stylish moments that solidify him as a trendsetter both on and off the stage.
Electric Energy in White for the Past, Present, Future Tour
Usher gave us a soft, sensual look in this white fur coat with no shirt underneath, solidifying his sexy. The outfit made a statement of confidence and vibrancy, perfectly matching the electric energy of his performance. His commitment to still bringing the sexy in his fashion-forward stagewear truly elevates his live shows to a new level.
Bet On Black...Even In Fashion
You can never go wrong with a monochromatic look. Usher is giving us a laidback look here in this all-Black fit with the gloves to match. This is a perfect example of Usher balancing effortless cool with timeless sophistication. His ability to merge music, performance, and style makes him a true icon for the ages.
Jumpsuit To Up Jump The Boogie On Tour
First off, we need to inquire with Usher's stylist where he got this jumpsuit from? Secondly, this is the energy we love to see because we know in this fit, Usher is going to have enough room to give us a performance like no other. Whew, he is too fly.
Classic Black For A Classic Act
Usher took the stage in a classic black suit with a shimmering twist, thanks to the subtle leather detailing on the jacket and trousers. The sleek tailoring complemented his dynamic movements, while the shine added just the right amount of flair. Paired with a black shirt and matching boots, the ensemble exuded confidence and sophistication.
Fiery Hotness In A Fur
Usher is all smiles (as he should be) in this sleek red fur jacket. We love that he kept it open. Whew, that man is too fine. Watch the 2025 NAACP Image Awards airing Saturday, February 22nd at 8 PM ET/ 8 PM PT on BET and CBS.