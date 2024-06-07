Brandy and Monica Star in Ariana Grande’s 'The Boy is Mine' Music Video

There's nothing like a singer paying homage to those who came before her. And Ariana Grande did just that when she dropped her new video for "The Boy is Mine."

The visual begins with Grande watching a press conference introduced by TV news anchors played by Brandy and Monica. Brandy and Monica are renowned for their 1998 hit "The Boy Is Mine," a duet that became an iconic song of the late '90s. The song was a massive commercial success, spending 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and winning a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. "The Boy Is Mine" is for its catchy melody and engaging lyrics, as well as its theme of two women competing for the same man, which resonated with many listeners. The song's success helped solidify both Brandy and Monica's statuses as major figures in the R&B genre. This collaboration was a defining moment in their careers, showcasing their vocal talents and earning widespread acclaim.