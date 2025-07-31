Unarmed Security Guard Aland Etienne, 46, Killed in Midtown Manhattan Office Tower Shooting

According to The New York Times (NY Times), Aland Etienne, a 46-year-old unarmed security guard, was one of the individuals fatally shot during Monday’s attack at a high-rise office building in Midtown Manhattan. Etienne, who was working at 345 Park Avenue when the incident occurred, reportedly sought shelter behind a security desk before being shot near the elevator area, authorities said.

Etienne, a father of two and originally from a Haitian family, was a licensed security officer employed by McLane Security. The NY Times reported that state records and union information show he had completed the required training in 2017 and had worked at the Park Avenue location intermittently since then, returning in 2019 to continue his duties there.

Family members, along with representatives from Local 32BJ—the union that represented him—identified Etienne as one of the victims. His brother confirmed his passing but was not ready to provide further comments. Per the NY Times, on social media, he referred to Etienne as more than a sibling, calling him “a father, a son, and a light in our lives.”

The Rudin family, owners of the office tower, issued a statement describing Etienne as a cherished presence in the lobby. Karline Jean, a former employee at Blackstone, shared memories of working alongside him and recalled their frequent conversations about Haiti and his children. She said his daughter, a ballerina, had recently moved to the Dominican Republic due to unrest in their home country.

Local 32BJ President Manny Pastreich emphasized Etienne’s dedication and professionalism, noting that the incident highlights the risks security workers take to ensure public safety. He called Etienne a “New York hero.”

Etienne’s sister, Mabline Etienne, described him as a joyful, family-oriented man with a welcoming personality and said she couldn’t stop thinking about his warm smile.