Music

DDG On His Real Baritone Voice: ‘I Get Insecure About It’

The rapper feels his fans “wouldn’t take him seriously” if he used his real voice.

(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala)

DDG
By Ty Cole
November 30, 2022 / 1:50 PM

DDG went viral after revealing his baritone-Barry White voice in a clip and opened up to the Dope As Usual podcast about how “insecure” it makes him feel.

“This my real voice. I just talk like this when I’m trying to make music and make content and sh**,” the rapper told the hosts.

“But I really talk like this in real life. You can ask anybody. … When I’m around my family and shit I do that. But, you know, you gotta make a character.”

The rapper says he feels “more relatable” in the speaking tone he currently uses compared to the base in his voice he has.

“I just get real insecure, I don’t like to really, like, expose myself like that. I like to stay low-key and just be who I am. … So I’ve be trying to like, talk regular,” he shared.

“I feel like when I talk regular, it’s like I’m more relatable to y’all. … It’s just easier for me to grow as a musical artist, creator and shit. I just feel like if I use my deep voice, a lot of y’all wouldn’t take me seriously, and it’d be like, funny. I see a lot of people laughing about it and shit, and that’s just like, that’s why I don’t like really using it like that. A lot of motherfuckers take that shit like it’s a motherfuckin’ joke, but it’s just me like, opening up. A lot of y’all wanna know why I don’t use my real voice, and it’s simply because I get insecure about it, I don’t really like to use it too much, a lot of mother******** think that it’s a joke, basically. … Day ones, they know about my voice, they know what it is.”

Despite this, DDG celebrated a win after being added to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, letting his followers on social media know how happy he is to receive this honor and has a record he’s dropping to celebrate.

“From college dropout to the FORBES LIST‼️ God is good 🙏🏽 I wanna thank everyone who ever took the time to support me rather it’s a stream or a view on a vlog,” he wrote.

“My main purpose in this lifetime is to inspire the youth & especially minorities who feel like the odds are against them. This achievement is for you.. You can legit do anything you put your mind to. Thank you @forbes @forbesunder30 for the recognition 🙏🏽🖤 new song “Forbes List” drops tomorrow 🤑💰”

You can watch the interview in full below.

