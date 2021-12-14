LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson Donate $5 Million to Spelman Arts Building

LaTanya Richardson Jackson and her husband, veteran actor Samuel L. Jackson recently made a historic $5 million donation to Spelman College’s John D. Rockefeller Fine Arts building. Funds will be used to renovate the center, soon to be renamed in honor of the Hollywood couple–making it the biggest alumnae donation in the historically Black college’s history.

The Jacksons raised funds through their own efforts, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Many high-profile celebrity friends contributed to the fundraiser, including Star Wars and Indiana Jones director George Lucas and Mellody Hobson. The two donated $10 million through their Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation. Bank of America gifted $2 million, while the descendants of John D. Rockefeller donated $300,000.

The building is 57 years old and needs restoration. The outlet reported that asbestos, poor ventilation, a lack of handicap accessibility, and an ancient theater, dressing rooms, and bathrooms made the center the perfect candidate for renewal.

Aku Kadogo told the outlet that renovation talks had long been in discussion. “Since I arrived at Spelman over seven and a half years ago,” Kaadogo said. “You don’t really believe it until you see it, so I’m excited that this is happening.”

Plans to give the building a makeover didn’t become the school’s main priority until 2015 when Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell — who originally came to the college to consult on these renovations — became president. Arthur E. Frazier III, Spelman’s facilities management and services director, told reporters.

Frazier later praised Richardson-Jackson for stepping in when she did. “Richardson-Jackson expressed an interest in seeing the Baldwin Burroughs Theater in the Rockefeller building improved,” Frazier said. “One of the initial conversations I had with her happened to be on her 40th wedding anniversary. She shared that she and Sam met for the second time in that building. It has a special place in their hearts.”

The following steps include exactly what needs to be renovated. Construction will reportedly start in the spring of 2022. Afterward, the theater, lobby, and dressing rooms will be renamed the LaTanya Richardson-Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson Performing Arts Center in honor of their generous donation.