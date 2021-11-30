Report: Former Rams, UCF RB Otis Anderson Jr. Shot And Killed By Father

Otis Anderson Jr., a 23-year-old former Los Angeles Rams and University of Central Florida star running back, was reportedly killed during a double shooting on Monday night (November 29).

WJXT reports that authorities say Anderson Jr.’s mother was the other victim of the shooting and that his father, Otis Lee Anderson Sr., was responsible for pulling the trigger. He was arrested following the shooting, booked into Duval County Jail and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder on Tuesday morning.

Anderson Sr. appeared in front of a judge Tuesday afternoon, according to WJXT. The judge said they found probable cause on both charges and appointed the Public Defender’s officer to represent him. He will be held on no bond and his next court appearance was set for December 22.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the incident began as a domestic incident.

“The men and women of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office join me in mourning with the Anderson family as they deal with last night’s incredible tragedy,” said Sheriff Mike Williams in a statement. “While the investigation continues to be carried out, we would encourage everyone to keep the family in your prayers as they work through this very difficult time.”