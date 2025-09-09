Shaboozey Drops 'Took a Walk' for 'The Long Walk' Soundtrack and Earns CMA New Artist Nomination

Shaboozey is having a moment, and it’s not slowing down anytime soon. Fresh off dominating the charts with his country-trap anthem “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”—which spent a record-breaking run on the Billboard Hot 100—the Nigerian-American artist is back with a brand-new track, “Took a Walk.” The song will play over the end credits of the highly anticipated Stephen King adaptation "The Long Walk," hitting theaters September 12, 2025.

From “Tipsy” to the Big Screen

Known for effortlessly blending hip hop swagger with Nashville storytelling, Shaboozey is stepping into cinematic territory with this haunting ballad. Inspired by the film’s gritty dystopian story, the Virginia native crafted “Took a Walk” alongside rising country star Stephen Wilson Jr. The result? A soulful, reflective track that perfectly caps off King’s dark narrative while showing off Shaboozey’s versatility.

A CMA Nod Seals the Moment

The track’s release comes as Shaboozey continues to rack up industry recognition. He’s officially nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 2025 CMA Awards, a milestone that cements his spot as one of the leading voices pushing country music into a new era. He’ll go head-to-head with artists like Ella Langley, Zach Top, and even collaborator Stephen Wilson Jr. at the ceremony on November 19 in Nashville.

Shaboozey’s success isn’t just about streams and accolades—it’s proof of how Black artists are redefining genres that once tried to box them out. From blending country, hip hop, and R&B to penning a song for a Stephen King thriller, his rise represents a cultural shift in how fans—and the music industry—are embracing boundary-pushing talent.