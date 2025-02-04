STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
Vic Mensa Surprises Fans With Baby Announcement

The Chicago rapper and girlfriend welcomed their son, Mansa, into the world eight months ago.

Ryan Zeller

February 4, 2025 / 4:01 PM

Chicago rapper Vic Mensa has revealed he and his partner welcomed their first child into the world eight months ago.

“With the world being the way it is and the internet, I just wanted to take my time,” he explained. “I wanted to protect our peace and protect Melanie’s peace and the process of pregnancy and his infancy and [it] just felt like the right time.”

Mensa went on to explain the meaning behind his son Mansa's name.
“Mansa Musa [is] a 13th-century emperor of Mali and the Mali Empire was widely regarded as being the wealthiest man in all of human history … Mansa Musa is just a very well-known figure in African history and amongst African people of the diaspora all across the globe, primarily for his wealth.”

Danielle DeGrasse Alston

He went on to stress that because “the history of Africa is diminished and devalued as a tool of oppression of African people as a justification for the enslavement and continued exploitation of African people in the African continent,” it was important to know his own son held a name with deep significance to his culture.

The announcement is a pre-cursor to the upcoming music video  “I Wanna Be Ready,” which also features his son.

