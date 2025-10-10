New York Attorney General Letitia James Charged With Bank Fraud

New York Attorney General Letitia James has been indicted on two federal charges connected to a 2023 mortgage she obtained for a property in Norfolk, Virginia.

According to CNN , the Justice Department charged James with bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution. Prosecutors say she received favorable loan terms after claiming that the Norfolk home would be her second residence. They allege that James later rented the property to another family, which they say contradicts her original mortgage application.

The indictment claims that the false statements allowed her to receive a lower interest rate, saving about $18,933 over the life of the loan. James is expected to make her first court appearance on October 24 in Norfolk.

In a statement to the press, James called the charges politically motivated and without merit. “This is nothing more than a continuation of the president’s desperate weaponization of our justice system,” she said. “These charges are baseless, and the president’s own public statements make clear that his only goal is political retribution at any cost.”

Prosecutors overseeing the case have said the evidence supports the charges.

U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan, who now leads the investigation, stated : “No one is above the law. The charges as alleged in this case represent intentional, criminal acts and tremendous breaches of the public’s trust. The facts and the law in this case are clear, and we will continue following them to ensure that justice is served.”

Before the indictment, prosecutors in Virginia had reportedly interviewed several witnesses but did not initially believe there was enough evidence to bring charges. That earlier conclusion changed after new leadership took over the investigation.

James’ attorneys have pushed back on the claims, saying that she clearly documented that the Norfolk property was not her primary home. They cited mortgage paperwork and emails where she indicated the property would not be used as her main residence.