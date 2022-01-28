WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Fat Joe Chimes In On The Money Challenge, IRS Debate

“Don’t catch yourself,” he said on his Instagram Live.

(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

By BET Staff
January 28, 2022

The #MoneyChallenge became a viral trend after Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy uploaded photos of thousands of dollars on the floor to spell out different messages. While the artists weren’t the first to create the challenge, Nick Cannon and Fat Joe chimed in on the social media sensation and gave a bit of advice.

Cannon posted his own version using toilet paper writing, “IRS watchin,” to which Fat Joe headed to his Instagram Live on Tuesday (Jan. 25) to further explain why he wouldn’t advise rappers to participate in the #MoneyChallenge.

“I dare you to look down my Instagram, or anywhere on social media, and see if Fat Joe has ever pulled out a $100 bill. One! Find one! And then these people, when they get caught — you told on yourself,” he said.

The Bronx rapper added how easy it is to get caught up in the hype before the IRS to look into people and convict them for tax-related offenses.

“You haven’t had a legit job in your life. You writing your names with mountains of money. F**k is wrong with you? Nick Cannon said, ‘IRS is watchin.’ F**kin’ right! They don’t have to look far. In fact, all they gotta do is [click on the] hashtag Money Challenge.”

His final word of advice, “Let somebody catch you. Don’t catch yourself.”

See his full IG video below.

