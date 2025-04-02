Cory Booker Sets Senate Record With Marathon Filibuster

Senator Cory Booker made history this week—not just with his words but his endurance. In a powerful display of conviction, the New Jersey Democrat spoke on the Senate floor for over 25 hours, breaking the decades-long record for the longest speech in U.S. Senate history. The previous record was held by none other than Strom Thurmond, the segregationist senator who infamously filibustered the 1957 Civil Rights Act f or 24 hours and 18 minutes.

Booker’s speech, delivered in opposition to President Donald Trump ’s policies, wasn’t just about delaying a vote—it was a deliberate reclamation of the record, reframing the legacy of the longest Senate speech from resistance to civil rights to one advocating for justice and equity.

Senator Booker began his address at 7:00 p.m. EDT, stating his intention to "disrupt the normal business of the United States Senate for as long as I am physically able" in response to what he described as a national crisis. Throughout his speech, he criticized various actions of the Trump administration, including efforts to dismantle the Department of Education, disregard judicial mandates, and deport participants of the 2024 pro-Palestinian protests on university campuses. He specifically called out President Trump and his advisor, Elon Musk , accusing them of showing "a complete disregard for the rule of law, the Constitution, and the needs of the American people." ​

A Historic Holdout: Cory Booker's Filibuster Sets Sights on the Record (Photo by Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

During the extensive speech, Booker read from multiple binders containing articles from bipartisan sources and letters from constituents, highlighting their concerns and personal stories. He invoked the legacy of civil rights leader John Lewis, emphasizing the moral imperative to speak out during times of crisis. Booker also referenced the late Senator John McCain's decisive vote against the American Health Care Act, underscoring the importance of individual courage in legislative decisions.

Senator Booker was supported by several Democratic colleagues who posed questions, allowing him brief respites while maintaining control of the floor. Notable participating senators included Chuck Schumer, Chris Murphy, and Elizabeth Warren. ​