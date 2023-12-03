Pregnant ABC Anchor Erica Simon Takes a Stand Against Body Shamers

News anchor Erica Simon is not here for body shaming.

Having had enough of viewers weighing in on her pregnant body as she enters her third trimester, the ABC 13 Houston star took to Facebook to post a “friendly PSA.”

“No, I’m not about to pop, deliver tomorrow, or am having twins. I’m petite with a small torso, so no matter the size of the baby, I’m going to present startlingly big in the tummy,” she said.

The Emmy-nominated journalist continued, “It’s not polite to constantly comment on women’s pregnant bodies. In fact, last go round with Ella, some of you made me feel very self-conscious and bad, at a time where I should be celebrating, at peace, and preparing for God’s gift.”

“I will keep you updated on major developments like I always do, so no need to bombard me with pregnancy opinions, or how you think I look. Cheers to a beautiful, healthy delivery in February!”

Words of love and support, including from fellow news anchors, flooded the post.

Mya Caleb from KFDM in Beaumont, Texas wrote, “I hate that you even had to say anything about this. Keep glowing and we’ll be praying for a delivery in February.”

Arianna Poindexter from Action News 5 in Memphis, Tenn. also commented, “People don’t understand how hard being pregnant on TV is.”

Simon noted in the comment section of her post that she doesn't think anyone is intentionally trying to be mean with their comments.

"I just don't think people are thinking about how their comments or questions would make me feel at a vulnerable, special time," she wrote