Shop These 19 Black-Owned Brands On Juneteenth
Like many celebrations, the party doesn’t jump off until you first hit the mall or your favorite online retailer. As Juneteenth gets underway, today is the perfect opportunity to show love to Black-owned businesses whose strides can be felt in the community and abroad.
From iconic celebrity brands to emerging entrepreneurs, the imprint of Black business owners echoes throughout all industries of this economy, identifying each ground-breaking idea and purchase as a representation that truly matters for generations to come.
As we highlight various brands that will impact your life daily, the goal is to drive consumer outreach for our kings and queens behind the scenes whose grind is as alluring as the products they boast.
Here are 19 Black-owned brands to support today.
Fenty Beauty
Since 2017, Rihanna has been getting us right in all the places our bodies deserve with her conglomerate, Fenty Beauty. With beloved products to treat our skin, to getting glammed up, and even nourishing our hair with her newest venture, our coils, melanin, and bodies have never looked or felt better. RiRi’s multifaceted collection has become a staple in many households and dorms around the globe.
Cécred
This line is a one-stop shop that makes us all feel more connected to our ancestry and closer to our hair goals.
Black Girl Sunscreen
This summer is bound to have an outside vibe. Just remember to protect your skin with sunscreen properly. This melanin-friendly brand can be worn alone or under makeup and won’t leave an unsightly white cast on your face after application.
Lys Beauty
To get glammed up for your next girl’s night out or date night, add Lys Beauty to your regimen. With 35 foundation color matches, highlighters, blushes, and bronzers, this brand will enhance your natural glow and make you the star of the show.
Naché Cosmetics
To make a statement this summer, saturate your lips with Naché Cosmetics. Founded by Naché Thompson, this brand caters to deeper complexions with bold matte hues in deep red, stunning mauve, and vibrant brown.
“From the lips out, we want you to feel your best so you can go out into the world and do your best,” the company said.
Forvr Mood
Nigerian content creator Jackie Aina is definitely a mood. With her company Forvr Mood, this influencer –who has nearly 2 million followers on Instagram– is coming for the top, and she will smell good on the climb.
This luxury brand serves as a hub for all things to arouse your senses from fragrances and candles that will double as a treat for yourself or someone else.
People of Color
Level up your next manicure with People of Color nail polish. Founded by Jacqueline Carrington, this non-toxic, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty brand provides an assortment of shades perfect for your next outing. While flaunting this brand, your hands and toes will do the talking for you.
Pardo Naturals
Don’t skimp on treating your mind and body. With Pardo Naturals, you can get spa-like care at home. This company is an all-around option that caters to you, and your beloved pets. From body care, hair and scalp maintenance for you, and paw and nose care for your pet, this brand will be a home run the entire family can enjoy.
Me & the Bees Lemonade
At just four years old, Mikaila Ulmer founded this invigorating beverage brand that resulted in an endorsement on “Shark Tank” and an inspiring accession into global success. Now at 19, this thriving entrepreneur’s puckery product has expanded beyond the shelf. Her collection also features tote bags, stickers, and books.
Chipz Wit Attitude
Do you love everything chocolate chip cookies? Well, Chipz Wit Attitude is where you’ll want to indulge in artisanal homemade chocolate chips. From the classic chocolate chip, to walnut and even a chipless cookie, there’s something for everyone!
The Black Leaf & Tea
To expand your tea palate, try The Black Leaf & Tea. Business owner Amber Jackson created this brand to “spread joy and inspire all who sip to be as creative and bold as the blends they drink.”
With black and green tea blends, caffeine-free alternatives, and chocolate and fruit-infused teas, the options are endless.
Highway Vodka
This is not your ordinary vodka! Curated with hemp seed, this adult beverage will keep any bash jumping even after the party ends.
The use of hemp –which does not contain THC– provides “a nuanced, balanced, unique spirit with a character unlike any other in the world,” per the company.
Highway Vodka is also a women-led company whose distillery is the first Black-owned facility in Texas.
Jetta’s Homemade Popcorn
Jetta’s Homemade Popcorn is the perfect way to get the celebration poppin’. With over 20 flavor combinations, this dessert will keep the vibes on point
Cocoa Asante
You’ve seen this entrepreneur take her brand to TikTok, then after food critic Keith Lee co-signed her, Ella Livingston retired from her job as an educator to pursue her passion as a chocolatier. These artisan chocolates are “almost too pretty to eat,” and we agree.
Cocoa Asante features hand-crafted candies with a hint of booze that might drive you to re-order another batch before you finish your first bite.
Hapi African Gourmet
This online store aims to spread awareness of African cuisine beyond the continent. With authentic ingredients, sauces, and spice blends, this brand will merge perfectly into any existing pantry. For the first meal of the day, a midday snack, or dinner, Hapi African Gourmet will liven up any dish or main course.
G Hughes
G Hughes is essential for the next cookout. While this brand is sugar-free, it packs a major flavor punch. Its condiments include barbecue sauce, ketchup, and steak sauce, along with dipping sauces, marinades, and dressings. You’ll be mad you’re just now finding out about this brand.
Fresh Dolls
Representation truly matters, especially at a young age. With Dr. Lisa, she’s on a mission to ensure young kids feel seen and heard, even during playtime with Fresh Dolls.
Each doll is designed to showcase the “power of accessibility and representation” through a variety of complexions and styles including fashion, classic, baby, and friendship dolls.
For The Crew Clothing
This outerwear brand is certainly a vibe and is perfect for any creative. With their catchy slogans, “Sorry I’m a creative,” “For Creative Purposes Only," and “Art Elevates Culture,” your fit will captivate before you utter one word.
For The Crew Clothing offers a collection of hoodies, joggers, T-shirts, and caps that can be worn seasonally.
“We're more than just a brand; we're a community,” says the company.
Good Vibes
Chores no longer have to be a daunting task. With Good Vibes, they can be a vibe. This company specializes in plant-based cleaning products, including all-purpose solutions featuring hints of sandalwood, frankincense, and myrrh.