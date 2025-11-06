Rising Star Aaron Pierre on Intimacy, Rom-Coms, And Staying Grounded

Aaron Pierre may not be People’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive, but he is officially a close second and unofficially carries the title if you ask his fans.

Pierre is the kind of actor that Hollywood notices quickly. He’s magnetic, intentional, and suddenly everywhere. The 31-year-old thespian, who lent his voice to “Mufasa: The Lion King,” and starred as a Marine veteran in “Rebel Ridge,” told People he’s “working on things that I’m passionate about,” and it’s clear that gratitude keeps him grounded as his profile rises.

“My most intimate relationships are what make me most happy,” he said. Pierre has a young son and went public with superstar girlfriend Teyana Taylor in June. When it comes to love at first sight, Pierre said he believes it exists, but also believes in taking his time and enjoying the journey.

Even though Pierre is shaping up to be the next big thing in action movies, he still possesses this powerful, grounding spirit that also serves him well in dramatic roles, like his current role in Apple TV’s “Morning Show.”

“I'm a grounded person anyway, I would like to believe. But my loved ones and my community have certainly contributed massively to keeping me grounded and reminding me why I do this because I don't do it solely for me. I do it to serve the ones I love in my community and uplift them and celebrate them,” he said.

While Pierre didn’t top the list of People’s Sexiest Man Alive this year, he most certainly made the list, and with upcoming roles on the DC series “Lanterns” and in the movie “Star Wars: Starfighter,” the world will get to experience him on the big screen many times, the way God intended.

“I just want to look back and be like, ‘I tried, and I did my best—and know I couldn’t have done any more,” Pierre said.