10 Celebrities Living With Diabetes

The month of November ignites thoughts of buffet spreads of comfort food, planning the perfect outfit for the living room, and preparing witty responses to your aunt’s questions.

However, November is also National Diabetes Awareness Month, which is recognized to offer resources and highlight the effects of type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes is characterized as the lack of insulin production, while type 2 diabetes, which accounts for 90-95 percent of all diabetes cases, is caused by the body’s ineffective use of insulin.

Dr. Colin Washington, MD/MPH, likened diabetes to a marathon over a sprint.

“Once on this journey, it is important to remember that lifestyle changes do not need to occur overnight, but we must continue to focus on ever-improving behaviors,” said Washington, an Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine at Emory University.

The National Diabetes Statistics Report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2020 states that 32.4 million Americans, including children, have diabetes. African American adults are 60 percent more likely than Caucasian adults to be diagnosed with diabetes.

According to the World Health Organization, diabetes is a significant cause of kidney failure, blindness, heart attacks, strokes, and limb amputation.

“We must look [within the community] to learn how to manage our risk until a solution is found,” said Washington.

One necessity during this tempting holiday is having a support system of loved ones and medical practitioners.

“It is important to maintain a healthy sphere of influence around those with diabetes to allow for the best opportunity for their diabetes care to be a success,” said Washington. “It is also important for those caring [for others] with diabetes to remain in close contact with their healthcare providers.”

Several factors, including obesity, hypertension, high cholesterol, and cigarette smoking, contribute to the overwhelming diagnosis of African Americans. This Thanksgiving, consider a vegetable medley instead of mashed potatoes or substituting fat-free broth for butter.

“As access to healthy foods becomes more difficult, we must continue to rely on our community to provide the tools to try [to] minimize the risk of developing diabetes,” said Washington.

Dr. Washington insists everyone remember that there is no hiatus for diabetes during the holiday season.

“Thanksgiving is a time for many to come together over a wonderful meal and celebrate all that we are grateful for,” Washington said. “But during this time, we must also remain grateful for our health and continue to do everything we can to preserve it.”

The following ten celebrities live with and advocate for diabetes: