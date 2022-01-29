The first trailer for the upcoming Netflix original, Race: Bubba Wallace was released Friday (Jan. 27) in what will be a rare look into the world of NASCAR through the lens of a Black driver —the only full-time African American driver in NASCAR's three national series (Cup, Xfinity, and Truck).

Set to be released Feb. 22, the six-part docuseries follows Bubba Wallace’s personal and professional journey, including the 28-year-old’s impressive 2020-2021 season, where he became only the second Black driver to win in the NASCAR Cup Series season after taking the checkered flag at the Talladega Superspeedway.

“This is unlike any project I’ve ever participated in; it’s a raw, emotional and completely transparent account of the events that took place throughout the 2020 and 2021 NASCAR seasons,” said Wallace in a statement received by Shadow and Act. “With me, what you see is what you get. You’ll witness the peaks and valleys of the sport and see how one’s actions off of the racetrack are just as important as the ones on it. One of the most compelling pieces of the series is the additional insight the viewers will gain by hearing from my peers, family and some of my partners that played a role in this monumental journey. Join me as we break down barriers, confront controversy, and welcome a new fan base to the sport of NASCAR.”

​​Here's the official description per Shadow and Act: