STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
News

Van Jones Backtracks on Gaza Comment After Backlash

Following criticism over remarks dismissing viral videos of Palestinian victims as 'disinformation,' Jones apologized.

getty

By Jasmine Browley
October 7, 2025 / 11:43 AM

CNN commentator and activist Van Jones has apologized after receiving backlash for comments he made about videos showing Palestinian casualties from the Israel-Hamas war.

During his recent appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Jones referred to the disturbing online clips of dead children in Gaza as part of a “disinformation campaign” led by Iran and Qatar. Onlookers immediately condemned the remarks, and not long after, Jones apologized. 

He addressed the controversy on X (formerly Twitter) after the episode aired, posting “I made a comment on Real Time with Bill Maher about the war in Gaza that was insensitive and hurtful. I apologize.” 

Van Jones Gives His Opinion On Why He Thinks Black Voters Are ‘Frustrated’ With Biden

He added, “The suffering of the people of Gaza — especially the children — is not a punch line. I’m deeply sorry it came across that way. What’s happening to children in Gaza is heartbreaking. As a father, I can’t begin to imagine the pain their parents are enduring, unable to protect their kids from unimaginable harm.” 

Seemingly in an attempt to make a joke, on the show, Jones quipped: “If you open your phone, and all you see is dead Gaza baby, dead Gaza baby, dead Gaza baby, Diddy. Dead Gaza baby, dead Gaza baby… That’s basically your whole feed.”

Following the backlash, he called for peace, writing, “I’m praying and working for an immediate end to this war — and for peace and safety for every family caught in its path. I’m truly sorry for the pain my words caused to people who are already suffering more than anyone should.”

After posting the apology, some users still took the opportunity to point out the deep harm in his remarks. He responded to one commenter, “Yeah, I messed up on this one. And I’m sorry. I was trying to raise awareness about foreign adversaries creating chaos online – which is undermining democracy everywhere. But what I said was easily misunderstood, and the way I said it was flat-out insensitive.”

According to the Associated Press (AP), more than 66,000 people have died in Gaza since the start of the war two years ago. 

national news

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking Subscribe, you confirm that you have read and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers) and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. You understand that you can unsubscribe at any time.