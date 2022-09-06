Tyrese Professes His ‘Endless Love’ For GF Zelie Timothy: ‘I Couldn’t Deny The Love I Feel For You’

Actor/singer Tyrese and Zelie Timothy have officially rekindled their relationship. While in paradise, the couple confirmed their reunion with heartfelt Instagram posts. Keep scrolling to see the PDA-filled video that was posted on Monday (Sept. 5)!

Over the holiday weekend, the pair enjoyed a much-needed baecation, which included a romantic day at the beach. The couple shared the sweet moments with their Instagram followers.

“Sweetest touch has always been yours. I can’t deny that. Thank you my love,” Zelie captioned a video clip from their vacation.

In the spirit of love, Tyrese also reposted a TikTok video of his GF enjoying a luxe day at the beach. “It’s clear I couldn’t deny the love I feel for you if I tried. Happy Labor Day my love. A whole vibe you are. Endless love. Endless love,” he wrote on Monday.

ICYMI: The couple began dating in 2020. In July, Tyrese publicly announced their split via social media.

We are glad to see the couple rebuilding the love in their relationship. We wish them all the best!