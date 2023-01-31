65th Annual Grammy Awards: Jazmine Sullivan’s 5 Biggest Tracks of Her Career So Far

Jazmine Sullivan’s return to music was well worth the wait. After releasing two singles in 2020, “Lost Ones” and ”Pick Up Your Feelings,” the veteran singer released her extended play Heaux Tales on January 8, 2021. The project was critically acclaimed and swept across award shows. The Philadelphia native earned several recognitions, including “Best R&B Album” at the 64th Grammy Awards.

The veteran musician is still collecting her followers after earning three nominations at this year’s ceremony, including “Best R&B Performance” and “Best R&B song” for her single “Hurt Me So Good.” She’s also up for “Best Traditional R&B Performance” for her track “Round Midnight” with Adam Blackstone.

Ahead of the biggest night in the music industry hosted by Trevor Noah, and in honor of the singer’s nominations, we’re looking back at some of her biggest hits. Take a look below.