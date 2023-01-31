65th Annual Grammy Awards: Jazmine Sullivan’s 5 Biggest Tracks of Her Career So Far
Jazmine Sullivan’s return to music was well worth the wait. After releasing two singles in 2020, “Lost Ones” and ”Pick Up Your Feelings,” the veteran singer released her extended play Heaux Tales on January 8, 2021. The project was critically acclaimed and swept across award shows. The Philadelphia native earned several recognitions, including “Best R&B Album” at the 64th Grammy Awards.
The veteran musician is still collecting her followers after earning three nominations at this year’s ceremony, including “Best R&B Performance” and “Best R&B song” for her single “Hurt Me So Good.” She’s also up for “Best Traditional R&B Performance” for her track “Round Midnight” with Adam Blackstone.
Ahead of the biggest night in the music industry hosted by Trevor Noah, and in honor of the singer’s nominations, we’re looking back at some of her biggest hits. Take a look below.
Let It Burn
Jazmine co-wrote “Let it Burn” alongside legendary songwriter Key Wane for her third studio album, Reality Show, released in 2015. It features a sample of After 7’s 1989 record “Ready or Not.” The single was a success and peaked at number four on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart and earned Jazmine two nominations at the 58th Grammy Awards for “Best R&B Song” and “Best Traditional R&B Performance.”
Pick Up Your Feelings
The r&b singer made her official and highly anticipated return to music in five years in 2021 with the release of her EP Heaux Tales. However, the year before, Jazmine delivered two singles, the first titled “Lost One” and its follow-up, “Pick Up Your Feelings.”
The latter earned the singer several recognitions, including two nominations for “Best R&B Song” and “Best R&B Performance,” winning the last in a tie with "Leave the Door Open" by Silk Sonic.
Lions, Tigers, and Bears
“Lions, Tigers, and Bears” is the fourth single from Jazmine’s 2008 debut album Fearless. The waltz-inspired song featured a sample from Salaam Remi's "Shila's Playground.” The singer ultimately earned two Grammy nominations for “Best Female R&B Vocal Performance” and “Best R&B Song.”
Bust Your Windows
Jazmine’s mid-tempo r&b ballad “Bust Your Windows” is another stand-out track from her debut album, Fearless. The song was written by Jazmine alongside Grammy Award-winning producer Salaam Remi and is reportedly based on a true story. Jazmine earned a Grammy nomination for “Best R&B Song” in 2009.
Need U Bad
“Need U Bad” is the singer’s debut single, featuring Missy Elliott and words from Pepa of the iconic rap group Salt-N-Pepa and quickly became popular thanks to the track’s reggae, R&B, and soul elements. The single also features a sample from Nicholas Taylor Stanton's "Higher Meditation Riddim Version” and Tapper Zukie's "Papa Big Shirt.” Ultimately reaching the number one spot on Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs, “Need U Bad” is one of Jazmine’s most successful records to date.