Lizzo Reveals She's 'In Love' With Her Boyfriend Myke Wright!

Lizzo is "in love" with her boyfriend Myke Wright! The singer shared her feelings during a recent interview with Audacy Check In.

"I am in love," Lizzo explained to the host about her romantic relationship, according to People.com. "He has his own name for me; he calls me Melly. He's creative."

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, confirmed she was in a relationship during a candid interview with Andy Cohen in April. At the time, she didn't reveal her boyfriend's identity.

Fast-forward to June 4, the lovebirds proudly made their red carpet debut at the highly-anticipated Watch Out for the Big Grrrls event.