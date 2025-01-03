STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
High Stakes and Shocking Twists in the Latest Episode of 'All The Queen’s Men'

Madam strikes a dangerous truce, secrets unravel at Eden, and Babyface faces a life-changing revelation in this week’s action-packed episode.

By Starr Rhett Rocque
January 3, 2025 / 12:00 AM

The latest episode of "All The Queen’s Men" opens with Madam holding a razor to Raphael’s throat. She makes it clear that if she truly wanted him dead, it would’ve already happened. Instead, she proposes a truce: if Raphael leaves her people alone, she’ll return the favor. Raphael seems intrigued but noncommittal. Madam, however, leaves him with a chilling warning—if he targets her dancers again, she won’t hesitate to kill him for real.

Meanwhile, Amp visits his mom at Mattie’s, where they have a heart-to-heart about their strained relationship. Though Amp remains hesitant to forgive her, his mom insists it’s never too late to mend things. Amp seems cautiously open to the idea, but let’s be real—we don’t trust her.

Kenyon Dixon’s Grammy Glow-Up: How He's Keeping the Genre Alive

Elsewhere, Doc’s messy scheme with Naima from last week continues to unravel. After drugging her at Eden and sending her away in an ambulance, Naima returns to work, only to be confronted by Detective Davis and DA Rodds. Her drug test revealed PCP in her system, rendering any evidence she handled unreliable. This jeopardizes Davis’ case against Madam, but rather than escalate things, Davis and Rodds decide to keep Naima’s misconduct a secret—and those test results might just vanish.

Tragedy strikes when Officer Wilmont informs Detective Davis about Vicky, Eden’s fluffer, who died after last week’s gas attack orchestrated by Raphael. Vicky’s death was covered up to look like she passed peacefully at home, but Davis isn’t buying it. However, her suspicion extends to Wilmont, whom she still doesn’t fully trust.

The episode closes with Babyface confronting Quincy, his persistent stalker. Babyface assumes Quincy has a crush, but the truth is far more shocking: Quincy stole Babyface’s boxers to get a paternity test—and it turns out Babyface is his father.

Babyface doesn’t take the revelation well, and we’ll have to wait until next week to see how this bombshell unfolds.

