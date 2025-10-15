Supreme Court Takes Up Republican Effort to Weaken the Voting Rights Act

According to the Associated Press , the case comes from Louisiana, a state where one-third of the population is Black, but only one of six congressional districts was majority-Black. Civil rights groups sued, and a lower court ruled that the map violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits voting practices that leave minority voters with less opportunity to participate in the political process. Louisiana was ordered to add a second Black-majority district. However, a group of white voters challenged the new map, claiming it was unfair to them. The dispute has now reached the Supreme Court. The justices are now questioning whether creating a second Black-majority district could violate the Constitution, which raises the possibility that Section 2 could be struck down.

Since Shelby County, Section 2 has become the main tool for challenging discriminatory maps and voting laws. It allows lawsuits based on the results of a policy, not just intent. If Section 2 is gutted, states would have far more freedom to redraw districts in ways that reduce “minority” political power, with little chance for legal challenges. The Associated Press reports that eliminating majority-minority districts could shift as many as 19 congressional seats away from candidates supported by Black and Latin voters.



The outcome of this case, which will not come until June, will determine whether the Voting Rights Act continues to protect equal representation or is stripped of its power after nearly 60 years. The legacy of the Voting Rights Act is not just legal, it is the result of generations of organizing, sacrifice, and advocacy. It was demanded in the streets by everyday Black citizens who faced literacy tests, poll taxes, intimidation, and violence just to vote.



If the Court sides with the challengers, it would signal a return to a pre-1965 reality where states can easily dilute or silence minority voters.



Clay Cane is a New York Times bestselling writer and the author of the upcoming Burn Down Master’s House: A Novel, which will be released Jan. 27. Pre-order here .